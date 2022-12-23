A rock from the moon, collected during the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, is at the Carnegie Science Center.
Lunar Sample 15499 from NASA has been placed in a secure display case in the exhibit “Mars: The Next Giant Leap.” The moon rock weighs 74.224 grams. Crew members of Apollo 15, the fourth human landing on the moon, collected the sample from the top of a meter-sized boulder at Station 4 on the rim of the Dune Crater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.