The world-renowned Montserrat Boys Choir will perform in the Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica in Latrobe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Hailing from outside Barcelona, Spain, and comprised of nearly 50 boys, the Montserrat Boys Choir is one of the oldest and most well-respected choirs in Europe. The choir first performed at Saint Vincent outside of the Monastery in the 1950s.
The choir is made up of boys ranging in age from 9 to 14 who attend the Escolaniabde Montserrat, one of the oldest music schools in Spain. It is the official choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat in Catalonia, which is perched atop a mountain near Barcelona.
The choir’s works range from Gregorian chant and music of the Spanish baroque to more contemporary pieces by former Music Director Bernat Vivancos and pioneering music educator Zoltan Kodály.
Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased by visiting www.eventsquid.com/event/18459. General seating tickets are $20, and premium event experience tickets are $120. The premium tickets include admission to a pre-concert reception and seating in a reserved section.
A portion of the ticket price will benefit the Students First Fund at Saint Vincent College, which supports students with financial needs.
