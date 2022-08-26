The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, Inc. is holding a model railroad extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visitors can see work done on the new HO-scale and O-gauge model railroads. Members are also working on an N-scale model railroad.
All layouts will represent West Virginia and the railroads that served our region.
Free magazines, railroad postcards, tourist railroad and hobby shop information will be available, along with railroad historical displays. Fun packs, filled with railroad and model railroad information and coloring sheets, will be given to children.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
The display will be at 5000 Green Bag Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, in the Mountaineer Mall.
