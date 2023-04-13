The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, located in the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown, W.Va., is having its first open house of the new year Saturday and Sunday.
Hours for the open house are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Trains will be running on both layouts. There also will be new displays and six tables of good used HO and O gauge trains for sale.
