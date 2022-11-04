The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, Inc., will mark National Model Railroad Month with a one-day open house on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5000 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, West Virginia, in the Mountaineer Mall. The exhibit is free to the public, however, donations are appreciated.
The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society began in Morgantown 34 years ago. The group is building a permanent layout with over 700 feet of mainline. It will be the largest HO-scale model railroad in North Central West Virginia. It will have scenes reminiscent of West Virginia from the 1950’s thru the 70’s. The group is also building a 12 feet by 24 feet O-gauge three rail layout and a N-scale layout.
The society meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more information contact Richard Henderson at 304-276-1046, or visit MVRRHS.org.
