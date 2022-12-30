The Miniature Railroad and Village at the Carnegie Science Center has diverse depictions of holiday traditions and will remain on display through Sunday.
Nikki Wilhelm, the manager of the Miniature Railroad and Village, explained, “It was important to us to include all the winter holidays, not just Christmas. Pittsburgh has a diverse community, and we wanted to reflect that. We tried to also highlight a few winter traditions, like ice skating or building a snowman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.