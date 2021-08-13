Aspiring scientists and messy explorers are invited to the Carnegie Science Center on Sunday, Aug. 22 for MessFest.
The family event features egg-drop challenges, bubble science, slime demonstrations, and other messy activities.
Free with general admission, visitors can extract DNA from strawberries, design their own squirt gun art, make slime in a bag, and learn about surface tension with huge bubbles. Typically held on New Year’s Day each year, hosting MessFest in the summer allows the Carnegie Science Center to hold even bigger – and messier – events outside, from explosive reactions to the classic elephant toothpaste experiment to answering science trivia with a super science dunk tank game.
Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online timed ticket purchasing is strongly encouraged for all visitors, including members of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh to ensure availability. Staff members will be wearing masks, and all visitors over the age of 2 are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
For information or tickets, go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org.