Messfest is returning to the Carnegie Science Center Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can explore four floors of hands-on exhibits, plus Highmark SportsWorks, while taking part in messy science experiments. Visitors can engineer a contraption to help an egg survive a 16-foot drop, learn about surface tension with car-length bubbles, and channel their inner artist with super soaker graffiti.
