The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh is bringing back its series on global choral traditions for a second season.
Sessions are free and open to everyone – no singing experience required. This year, participants can choose between attending virtually or in-person at the City of Asylum on North Avenue in Pittsburgh.
The first session, on Tuesday, focuses on African American sacred music, and the second, on April 26, explores shape note singing.
Registration for both virtual and in-person participation is required. There is limited capacity for the in-person events.
More information is available at www.themendelssohn.org.