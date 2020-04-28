The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, located outside Avella and part of the Senator John Heinz History Center museum system, will remain temporarily closed to the public until further notice, in accordance with the recommendations of local and state health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Meadowcroft, a National Historic Landmark, was originally scheduled to open its 52nd season Saturday.
While Meadowcroft is closed, the site is offering online educational resources for virtual visitors, parents, students, and teachers using interactive GigaPan technology, available through the Heinz History Center’s History at Home online hub. GigaPan images are large panoramas containing billions of pixels, enabling users to zoom in and examine the subject in vivid detail.
Virtual visitors can the Rockshelter, the oldest site of human habitation in North America, from home using GigaPan images that can be used to teach about the archaeological process employed during the Rockshelter’s excavation, the evidence found of the natural and cultural history of the site, and its place in our understanding of prehistoric North America.