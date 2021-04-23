Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will open its 53rd season May 1.
Meadowcroft is offering a full slate of programming throughout the season, including its annual atlatl competition June 19; the Beast Mode Archery Challenge June 26; an Independence Day celebration July 4; and Archaeology Day Oct. 16.
In addition, the insider tours of Meadowcroft Rockshelter will return for the 2021 season. Each program features an in-depth lecture and tour led by James M. Adovasio, who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter that began in 1973. Insider tours are scheduled for July 10, Sept. 4, Oct. 10 and Nov. 6. Space is limited, so registration in advance at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events is required.
Social distancing and masks are required in indoor spaces, including the Rockshelter enclosure, while it remains a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health. Masks are required in Meadowcroft’s outdoor spaces when in close proximity with staff and other visitors.
Meadowcroft will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in May. Advance tickets are available at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/tickets.