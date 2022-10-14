Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its Taffy Pull & Fall Finale on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors will be able to enjoy cooking demonstrations in the Hamilton Log House, cornhusk crafting in the 18th-century frontier area, and test their skills with the atlatl – a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters – in a recreated 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village.
