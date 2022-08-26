Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host a new event, “19th-Century Chocolate,” on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
The all-day event will take a sweet look at how chocolate was produced and consumed during the 19th century. Visitors will enjoy ice cream demonstrations, learn about the history of chocolate in cakes and how the treat has changed through the ages.
