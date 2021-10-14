Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella is hosting its annual Archaeology Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Held in partnership with the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology as part of Pennsylvania Archaeology Month, Archaeology Day will feature in-depth presentations from experts across the state, demonstrations, and opportunities for attendees to have their own American Indian artifacts professionally identified and analyzed.
Visitors are also invited to help staff sift soil from a local 18th century site to separate out period artifacts, such as pottery shards and metal objects.
The event is included with regular admission to Meadowcroft. For more information, call 724-587-3412 or visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.