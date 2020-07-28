Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will extend free admission to children aged 17 and under through August, it was announced Monday.
Meadowcroft is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. No advance tickets are required.
Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required inside Meadowcroft’s visitor center, in other indoor spaces and when visitors and staff are near others. For additional information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft/visit.