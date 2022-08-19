Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its annual Vintage “Base Ball” Day on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Three teams – the Somerset Frosty Sons, the Addison Mountain Stars and the Keystone Base Ball Club – will be donning 1860s-style uniforms and playing by the “base ball” rules commonly used in that era. In those days, gloves were not commonly used, players were referred to as “ballists,” a batter was called a “striker” and a fly ball caught after one bounce resulted in the batter, or striker, being called out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.