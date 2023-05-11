Live music fans have a chance to see several shows during the May Music Marathon at The Encore in Morgantown, W. Va.
Upcoming shows in multi-instrumentalist Tyler Westcott on Thursday, May 11; Jason Wilber on Friday, May 12; The Grym Sins on Saturday, May 13; and Texas songwriter Adam Carroll on Monday, May 15.
Westcott specializes in original songwriting, folk, country blues, traditional jazz, bluegrass and old time, western swing, and more. Wilber was the long-time lead guitar player for the late John Prine before becoming a solo artist and studio musician. His work with Prine includes the Grammy Award winning CD "Fair & Square," and the Grammy nominated CDs "Live On Tour," "In Spite of Ourselves" and "Tree of Forgiveness."
The Grym Sins are a four-piece hard rock band from West Virginia. Adding their own modern spin to the foundations laid in the early days of rock, the band provides a sound and experience that can only be described as electrifying, showcasing their unique form of rock n' roll through a combination of groove and grunge. Morgantown’s Velvet Rutt will open this show.
The scope of Carroll’s songwriting influence was recognized in 2016 when “Highway Prayer: A Tribute to Adam Carroll” was released, featuring writers/performers like Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Slaid Cleaves, and Terri Hendrix covering Carroll-penned tunes. It has garnered attention from publications like "Rolling Stone," which noted that Carroll “is talented beyond his years.” He’ll be joined on the stage by his wife and fellow musician Chris Carroll.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Encore, 720 Powell Avenue, Morgantown. Ticket information is available on The Encore Facebook page or at www.theencorewv.com.
