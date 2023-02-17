Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries, a show where math, theatre and digital technology collide to create a fun and interactive performance that proves how understanding math can be fun.
Not long ago, Carmo thought math wasn’t for him. He was more interested in dreaming about a future on the stage and perhaps the big screen as a famous magician. As he learned all the tricks of the trade, he realized math was not only essential, it was the secret to a whole load of magic.
