Marking their first new music release in over a decade, Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming fifth studio album “Where The Light Goes” arrives May 26.
To support the release, the band will be hitting the road in May for their spring/summer tour. The “Slow Dream Tour” is the band’s first outing since 2017’s “A Brief History of Everything” tour.
