Cutting-edge illusionists performing large-scale magic, sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, comedy and escapes will be at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg for one matinee show.
Masters Of Illusion brings together unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers for a stage phenomenon born from the multi-award-winning television series, “Masters of Illusion” on the CW Network. The show also features performers from the World Magic Awards, which is recognized as the International Academy Awards of Magic.
