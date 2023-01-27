Music-Madonna-Tour

Invision via AP

Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Pittsburgh on Aug. 7.

Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” will highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.

The Celebration Tour will take audiences on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began as she’s excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give her fans the show they have been waiting to see.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In