Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” will highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.
The Celebration Tour will take audiences on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began as she’s excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give her fans the show they have been waiting to see.
Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.
The tour will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 7.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.