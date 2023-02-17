Lucille Ball’s iconic series, “I Love Lucy,” remains one of the most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history, paving the way for many of today’s comediennes while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists on-screen and behind the scenes.
Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer spins the witty tale of Lucy’s battles with CBS over the ideas that changed the face of television forever in the show “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.