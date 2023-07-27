Country, oldies and rock 'n' roll acts are set to perform at area fairs this year.
Our guide to performance dates and times gives a run down of each of the acts slated to perform at fairs in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 2:01 am
Country, oldies and rock 'n' roll acts are set to perform at area fairs this year.
Our guide to performance dates and times gives a run down of each of the acts slated to perform at fairs in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Fayette County Fair, Thursday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 5
Thursday, July 27: Shellie McCombie Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28: Twitty & Lynn with The Steve Smith Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29: The Clarks with Jim Donovan and Sun King Warriors, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30: The Katrina Lynn Band, 1:30 p.m.; The Fabulous Hubcaps, 3:30 p.m.; The Uptown Band, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, July 31: East Coast Turnaround Band, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1: American Band, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3: The Impact Band, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5: Diamond Rio with Nick Polito, 7 p.m.
Greene County Fair, Sunday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 12
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Michael Ray, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Slim Pickets Band, 8:30 p.m.
Washington County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 19
Sunday, Aug. 13: Six Gun Sally, 7 p.m.; Russell Dickerson, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14: Aaron Margaria, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Let’s Groove Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Ruff Creek, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17: Scott Blasey, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18: Good Karma Band, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19: Marcus Tyler Band, 6:30 p.m.
Westmoreland Fair, Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 26
Saturday, Aug. 19: Random Play Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26: Joi & Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.