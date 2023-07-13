The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is holding a free series of events to help explain its Creative Sector Flex Fund, a program that can provide $5,000 grants to arts organizations in Washington, Greene, Allegheny and Beaver counties.
"Grant programs like the Creative Sector Flex Fund provide crucial support for small arts and culture organizations,” says Mia Hooper, director of development and grantmaking at the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “The flexibility within its use allows organizations to utilize the funding however they most need it."
