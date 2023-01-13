The August Wilson African American Cultural Center, City Theatre Company and DEMASKUS Theater Collective will co-present the story of voting-rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer in the Pittsburgh premiere of “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.”

The production will be staged at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center starting today and continuing through Monday. This project marks the first collaboration between these three performing arts organizations. They are equally sharing in the planning, promotion and fundraising. It was first seen last summer in Atlanta at Kenny Leon’s True Color Theater Company, and more recently at Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In