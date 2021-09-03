Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane has updated its COVID-19 protocols. They went into effect Wednesday and will be in place through at least Dec. 18.
Face masks will be mandatory for all guests regardless of vaccination status, unless they are eating or drinking. The theater will have limited capacities to maximize physical distancing, and it will be extensively disinfected using a pressurized sprayer. Little Lake has also installed an I-wave air filtration system.
Guests are also encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Cash payment options will be limited. Contact-free playbills will be available upon request.