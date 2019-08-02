Little Lake Theatre Company announces the next show of its 71st season, “Cabaret.”
"Cabaret" is a well-loved musical featuring many famous musical numbers, including "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies." The year is 1928, and Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer, has just arrived in Berlin, where the party never ends. His life is turned upside down when he takes a visit to the Kit Kat Club, a dazzling cabaret, and he meets English singer Sally Bowles. Even the members of the glittering Kit Kat Club must acknowledge the new voice of Germany.
Cabaret runs from Aug. 8-10 at 8 p.m.; Aug. 15-17 at 8 p.m,. Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. and Aug 22-24 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $21 to $22.50; $14 for children 15 and under. For tickets and information visit www.littlelake.org or (724)745-6300.
Cabaret is directed by Art DeConciliis, with musical direction by Lisa Harrier, and choreography by Ashley Harmon and Joe Nickel.