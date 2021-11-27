As its 2021 season nears its conclusion, Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane has announced its 2022 season.
Billed as a “Seize the Day” season, it will kick off with “Disney’s Newsies” April 28, with the production concluding May 8.
The rest of the season is as follows:
- “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” May 19-29.
- “Noises Off,” June 9-19.
- “Seussical Jr.,” June 30-July 9.
- “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” July 21-31.
- “Pippin,” Aug. 11-21.
- “The Metromaniacs,” Sept. 1-11.
- “Nana Does Vegas,” Sept. 22-Oct. 1.
- “Captain Louie Jr.,” Oct. 6-9.
- “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily,” Oct. 20-30.
- “Graceland and Asleep on the Wind,” Nov. 10-20.
- “Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical,” Dec. 1-17.
For more information on subscriptions, call 724-745-630 or visit www.littlelake.org.