As its 2021 season nears its conclusion, Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane has announced its 2022 season.

Billed as a “Seize the Day” season, it will kick off with “Disney’s Newsies” April 28, with the production concluding May 8.

The rest of the season is as follows:

  • “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” May 19-29.
  • “Noises Off,” June 9-19.
  • “Seussical Jr.,” June 30-July 9.
  • “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” July 21-31.
  • “Pippin,” Aug. 11-21.
  • “The Metromaniacs,” Sept. 1-11.
  • “Nana Does Vegas,” Sept. 22-Oct. 1.
  • “Captain Louie Jr.,” Oct. 6-9.
  • “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily,” Oct. 20-30.
  • “Graceland and Asleep on the Wind,” Nov. 10-20.
  • “Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical,” Dec. 1-17.

For more information on subscriptions, call 724-745-630 or visit www.littlelake.org.

