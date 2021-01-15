After completing the first year in its long history where it had no in-person performances, Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane has announced its 2021 season, which will feature performances in the first half of the season in an outdoor performance space adjacent to the theater.
The large event tent will seat 120 people. All of Little Lake’s shows will take place in the outdoor space through September. Patrons will be distanced from one another and masks will be required. Performances will take place rain or shine, except when lightning is in the area or winds exceed 40 mph.
“We chose to go with the performance tent, since the situation with COVID is still so unsure,” said Jena Oberg, Little Lake’s artistic director. “We felt this was the best way to bring live performances back.”
The first couple of shows on the schedule also have small casts, “so that we have a limited number of actors at any given time, also in an abundance of caution.”
The emphasis in the 2021 season will be on comedies and lighter fare, which seemed appropriate after the turbulence of the last year or so.
“We first and foremost looked for comedies,” Oberg said. “We wanted a season of fun and upbeat shows.”
The season will begin with the comedy “Shirley Valentine” on May 20. Its run will conclude May 29. The rest of the season will include:
- “Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits,” June 10-19.
- “Craving for Travel,” July 1-11.
- “Disney Frozen Jr.,” July 22-31.
- “Mrs. Mannerly,” Aug. 12-21.
- “Show People,” Sept. 2-11.
- “Honk!,” Sept. 23-Oct. 2.
- “And Then There Were None,” Oct. 14-23.
- “Rumors,” Nov. 4-13.
- “Madeline’s Christmas,” Nov. 26-Dec. 5.
- “Christmas Belles,” Dec. 9-18.
Tickets for all 2021 performances go on sale Monday. Additional information is available at www.littlelake.org.