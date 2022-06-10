The line-up has been announced for the BNY Mellon Jazz Live series, which will happen at 5 p.m. every Tuesday in downtown Pittsburgh. This year, the concerts will be at a new location, at the Backyard at 8th and Penn. The series began June 7 with the Tony DePaolis Sextet. Other concerts in the series are:

n Paul Cosentino’s Boilermaker Jazz Band, June 14.

n Chris Coles’ Gleam, June 21.

n Noel Quintana and the Latin Crew, June 28.

n Max Leake and Weather or Not, July 5.

n David Throckmorton Quartet, July 12.

n Roger Humphries and RH Factor, July 19.

n Theron Brown Trio, July 26.

For information, go online to trustarts.org.

