The line-up has been announced for the BNY Mellon Jazz Live series, which will happen at 5 p.m. every Tuesday in downtown Pittsburgh. This year, the concerts will be at a new location, at the Backyard at 8th and Penn. The series began June 7 with the Tony DePaolis Sextet. Other concerts in the series are:
n Paul Cosentino’s Boilermaker Jazz Band, June 14.
n Chris Coles’ Gleam, June 21.
n Noel Quintana and the Latin Crew, June 28.
n Max Leake and Weather or Not, July 5.
n David Throckmorton Quartet, July 12.
n Roger Humphries and RH Factor, July 19.
n Theron Brown Trio, July 26.
For information, go online to trustarts.org.