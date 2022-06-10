The Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is returning to the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular weekly open-air food festival will take place on Wednesdays through Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds at 3435 Route 30 East in Latrobe.
Weather permitting, guests can enjoy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB and live music.
The cost is $5 per car for admission. Additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so attendees should bring chairs or blankets. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ and Simply Good.
The entertainment schedule includes: 6/15: The Hamilton Ave. Band; 6/22: Three Good Reasons; 6/29/22: Gary Stewart; 7/6: DejaVu; 7/13: Kyle Greene; 7/20: Adam Fitz; 7/27: Detention; 8/3: Tim Bush; 8/10: Gary Stewart; 8/17: Gashouse Annie; 8/24: Detention