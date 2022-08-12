The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) is hosting a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration at Latrobe Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
Guests can celebrate the history and legacy of the LHHC, which in turn celebrates and preserves the history and legacy of the Lincoln Highway, with a night of cocktails, food, live music by Deja Vu, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear semi-formal dress or their best 1920s inspired garb. The cost is $90 per person, and includes a buffet dinner.
The Lincoln Highway was America’s first coast-to-coast highway, started in 1913 by a group of mostly automobile business owners and entrepreneurs at a time when road maintenance was left to local governments. The Lincoln Highway was a group effort to get the public to understand the importance of good roads and encourage leisure travel across the country on the automobile–a relatively new but increasingly affordable mode of transport at the time.
“It’s quite fitting to have this event at Latrobe Country Club because it is so tied to the heyday of the Lincoln Highway” said executive director Lauren Koker. “Latrobe Country Club, founded in 1920, is on the historic Lincoln Highway. Many of the original travelers of the highway through this part of Pennsylvania would have passed right by there in their Model Ts and other vehicles.”
The Roaring 20s Celebration was originally slated to take place during May 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic put the anniversary plans on hold for over two years.
The celebration is a belated 25th anniversary celebration for the LHHC, 501©(3) organization, which was designated in 1995 as a Pennsylvania Heritage Area by then-governor Tom Ridge. The LHHC’s mission is to identify, conserve, promote, and interpret the cultural, historical, natural, recreational, and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties in Pennsylvania.
