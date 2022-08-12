The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) is hosting a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration at Latrobe Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m.

Guests can celebrate the history and legacy of the LHHC, which in turn celebrates and preserves the history and legacy of the Lincoln Highway, with a night of cocktails, food, live music by Deja Vu, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear semi-formal dress or their best 1920s inspired garb. The cost is $90 per person, and includes a buffet dinner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In