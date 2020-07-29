This summer, all 14 libraries in the Washington County Library System will offer library card holders access to free admission to a variety of local history sites and museums through the Museum Experience Kits initiative.
Each kit provides Washington County residents with free admission for up to four people per visit. In addition, the kits include educational support materials and itinerary suggestions tailored to each site.
Each kit can be checked out for up to one week at a time. Please contact your local Washington County Library for more information.
The sites that can be visited include the Senator John Heinz History Center, and its associated museums, which include the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum and the Fort Pitt Museum; The David Bradford House in Washington; Old Economy Village in Ambridge; and the Quecreek Mine Rescue Site in Somerset. The initiative is happening through a partnership with the History Center Affiliates Program (HCAP), which includes more than 125 regional historical societies and organizations dedicated to preserving local history.