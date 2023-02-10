Legendary Con, a pop culture convention, has been set for the EQT Rec Center in Waynesburg on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
Some of the celebrities who will be attending include Walter E. Jones of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” Karyn Parsons of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Brian Krause of “Charmed.” A complete list of celebrity guests is available at legendarycomiccon.com/guests.
