The high-energy musical “Legally Blonde” will hit the stage at the Geyer Performing Arts Center this weekend.
Based on the book as well as the film starring Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” is the story of Elle Woods, a young woman armed with a fashion degree, and set upon marrying her fiance as he enters law school.
However, when Elle’s boyfriend ends the relationship, she works and studies to be admitted into Harvard to pursue him. There, she finds that life is about far more than just the stereotypical blonde bubble she’s been placed in by others.
“I want people to feel empowered by Elle, that they, too, can pursue their dreams and make a difference in this world in their own style,” said Christopher Schaffer, the director of the show. “I felt this was a great and timeless message, especially at a time where students are graduating and looking into their future. No one needs to defined by others definitions.”
Schaffer said the musical stays close of the movie, minus a few of its characters, but he believes the story still comes across as everyone knows it.
“Anyone who has seen the movie will feel right at home watching the musical,” he said. “The songs and dances in the stage production are energetic, lively and will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”
He said the show doesn’t stop moving from the first musical note to the final bows, and is brought together by a cast of people from all over the area, many of whom have never performed at the Geyer before.
The cast includes Brielle Zimmerman as Elle Woods, Conor McQueen as Emmett Richmond, Jordan Zelmore as Paulette Bonafonte, Dylan Pal as Warner Huntington III, Jordan Gilbert as Vivienne Kensington and Erik Smith as both Dewey and Kyle O’Boyle.
“The talent they bring is unlike anything I’ve seen before,” Schaffer said. “The vocals are amazing and powerful. The dancing is on a different level with amazing complexity and looks more like a professional dance team. I can’t say enough about how much passion everyone is bringing to this production.”
Schaffer said the show’s musical numbers, mixed with the energy from the cast, is both addictive and fun with such memorable numbers as “OMIGOD You Guys,” “What You Want,” “Blood in the Water,” “Positive,” “So Much Better,” “Whipped into Shape” (which involves the cast jumping rope during the entire song), “Bend and Snap” and “Find My Way.”
Along with Schaffer as the production and technical director, the remaining five crew members include Mandy Eckenrode as the assistant director and stage manger, Kellie Wilson as the show’s choreographer, Kim Mills and Marissa Leigh keeping everything organized and flowing backstage, lighting design by Christopher Robin, sound design by Loren McCullough and musical director Olivia Wohar.
Schaffer said the biggest challenge of the show is how quickly locations change in the matter of a few minutes as well as multiple costume changes that need to happen within a few seconds in the middle of a song. The show also features two canine co-stars.
However, he said the cast and crew are hyper-focused and run like clockwork to make the challenges seem non-existent.
“Between the singing, acting, dancing, lighting and sound, this show is aimed for giving the audience an incredibly fun night at the theater they won’t soon forget,” he said.
“Legally Blonde” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 at at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at geyerpac.com