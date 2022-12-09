Rostraver Township Historical Society is delving into the Darr Mine Disaster during a special lecture on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The presentation will be done by John Hepple who worked in the mining machine industry for 17 years, and Jim Bell who has over 40 years of mining experience.
The men will discuss Pennsylvania’s worst mine disaster, which occurred on Dec. 19, 1907 at Darr Mine in Van Meter. The explosion killed 239 miners, leaving 130 women without husbands and 300 children without fathers.
Space is limited to 80 attendees, and there is a $5 charge.
All proceeds will go to the building fund for repairs to Old Fells Church.
The historical society is located at 800 Fellsburg Road in Rostraver. For more information, call 724-396-4599.
