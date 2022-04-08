As the days grow longer and the temperatures warm up, craft beverage fans in search of refreshing cocktails and crisp cold beers will have another reason to say “Cheers” while exploring Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands.
GO Laurel Highlands has released “Red, White & Brews,” a seasonal micro tour of the extremely popular The Laurel Highlands Pour Tour, an inclusive effort developed to promote the region’s craft beverage industry.
To participate, download the free Laurel Highlands Pour Tour app from the Google Play and Apple stores, then select the “Red, White & Brews” passport to check in. Take a photo of the purchase and upload it while visiting one of more than 47 participating sites. After 16 confirmed check-ins, an exclusive “Red, White & Brews” t-shirt will be mailed to the participant in time for the Fourth of July holiday. The special tour is available now through May 16, 2022.
Area venues include Gallatin Estate Winery in Point Marion, Christian W. Klay Winery and Ridge Runner Distillery in Chalk Hill, Winslow Winery in Perryopolis, Chapel Hill Wines in Dawson, and Stone Villa Wine Cellars and Tattiebogle Cider Works in Acme.
This is the third seasonal micro tour offered to Laurel Highlands Pour Tour participants. Previous seasonal tours include “Boos & Brews” and “Shamrock Shuffle.”