City Theatre in Pittsburgh is presenting “’Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3” through Sunday, Feb. 26.
The always-popular “Late Nite Catechism” series has been a nearly annual presentation at City Theatre, dating back to 2005. The interactive show has actor Kimberly Richards donning a habit and teaching her “students” – the audience – about saints, venal sins, limbo and more. In “’Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3,” she offers up hilarious lessons on marriage, last rites and her own wacky version of “The Newlywed Game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.