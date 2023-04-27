Only a few days remain to visit with Shaun the Sheep and his pals on Mossy Bottom Farm at the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum.
The exhibit “Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way” leaves the museum on Sunday, April 30.
Building on problem-solving themes, the exhibit’s components and activities encourage children to solve problems in a safe and lighthearted way.
Interactive elements include balance boards, creating stop-motion animation and pretending to drive a truck.
The exhibit, based on the British stop-motion animated series “Shaun the Sheep,” is recommended from children from ages 3 to 9, and includes an area for children under 3.
The exhibit is included in admission to the museum, which is $16 per person for ages 2 to 18, $18 for adults, and free for under 2 and museum members. Tickets are available at www.pittsburghkids.org.
The museum is located at 10 Children's Way, Pittsburgh.
