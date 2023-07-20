Kelly Strayhorn Theater's annual summer benefit, House Party, will come to East Liberty on Saturday, July 22.
The event celebrates the legacy of KST with a night of entertainment and local artists, including music and dance artists anna thompson and taylor knight of slowdanger with lighting and visual effects artist Cornelius Henke III, also known as ProjectileObjects, and multimedia queer-oriented video, installation, and performance artist Scott Andrew. Funds raised through House Party will support the KST Presents Fall 2023 season.
Inspired by the theatrics of Studio 54 and the iconic fashion of the Met Gala, House Party offers an immersive atmosphere.
Beginning at 7 p.m., VIP guests will arrive to encounter an installation in the KST lobby of digital portraits featuring the House Party Host Committee and KST Board of Directors created by Andrew, a professor of digital media at University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. A reception will occur on the main stage and throughout the auditorium.
After the VIP portion of the evening, guests will move into the theater's lobby for a dance party from 9 p.m. to midnight.
“House Party is our summer blow-out party that showcases the work we do to support artists throughout the year,” said KST Executive Director Joseph Hall. “We encourage guests to dress to impress and get ready to sweat it out on the dance floor as only one does at KST.”
Tickets are "pay what moves you" between $50 and $250. For additional information, visit kelly-strayhorn.org.
