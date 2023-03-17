The Observer-Reporter will host its eighth annual Kids Fest on Saturday at Washington Crown Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A family-friendly, free event, it will include visits with exotic animals from the Wild World of Animals, singalong with Royal Princess Engagements, a performance from the Washington High School Steel Drum Band, healthy and interactive activities from Washington Health System and the WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, food trucks, shopping and more.
