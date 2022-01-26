Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown Aug. 6.
Foreigner will be opening the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
