Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle have gone cashless.
Patrons at the three parks must now use debit or credit cards and mobile payments like Apple Pay or Google Pay for admission and all other park features. Those who prefer to use cash will be able to convert up to $500 at no cost at Cash to Card Kiosks located throughout the parks. According to the parks’ websites, any money left on the card can be used “anywhere else that cards are accepted.”
The change was made to “provide a faster, safer and guest-friendly experience.”
Kennywood is located in West Mifflin, Sandcastle is in West Homestead and Idlewild is in Ligonier.