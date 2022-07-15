Kennywood and Idlewild parks have launched a number of new events in July, including a nighttime light show and a program inspired by Daniel Tiger.
At Kennywood, Summer’s On! will cap each night under a fully immersive display of dazzling lights. A series of shows start at 6 p.m. each evening featuring dancers, trivia, interactive photo opportunities, and contests, concluding with a day-ending light show celebration at 9:45 p.m.
Idlewild is saying “Hello!” to a new event inspired by everyone’s favorite friends from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Neighbor Days. Celebrating Daniel Tiger, O the Owl and the other characters and music from the Neighborhood, guests can enjoy local entertainment, luaus, races, games, and more, with fun to be found every day.
In addition to the nightly series of shows at Summer’s On!, Kennywood serves up new limited-time food items including walking banana pudding, fresh beignets, loaded tots, and a variety of adult slushies. Friday and Saturday dates of Summer’s On! also add character meet and greets and more family activities.
Sandcastle Waterpark continues its Jammin’ July concert series every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all month, with local entertainment on the banks of the Monongahela River.
For tickets, a complete activities schedule, and more information, visit each park’s website: Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild.