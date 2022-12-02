Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G will perform at The Palace Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The crossover jazz icon has enjoyed success across the pop, jazz, and R&B charts for over three decades. Kenny G is known for his lyrical and emotive style, a sound that has garnered a loyal fan base and made him one of the biggest selling instrumentalists of all-time. Kenny G also won a Grammy Award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax. He rose to fame in the mid-1980s, and is the top selling instrumental musician of the modern era.
