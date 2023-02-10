The interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest will be Friday through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Jurassic Quest allows visitors to walk through 165 million years of Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the world. Jurassic Quest also includes live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and more.
