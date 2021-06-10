The run of “Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru” at the Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown has been extended through June 20.
“Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru” features more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.
Guests must travel through “Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru” in vehicles, and no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and guests will not be allowed to walk through. Pets are allowed in vehicles, but riders in truck beds are not allowed. Trailers are also not allowed.
For additional information go online to www.jurassicquest.com.