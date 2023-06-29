The 40th annual Slovenefest returns to the SNPJ Recreation Center in Enon Valley, Lawrence County, the weekend of July 7-9.
The largest Slovenian cultural festival of its kind, Slovenfest is a weekend-long celebration of the music, tastes and traditions of Slovenia. It features more than 20 Slovenian polka bands and button box accordion clubs at five indoor and outdoor venues. Attendees will be able to sample food and beverages, including Slovenian sausages, lamb on the rod and barbecued chicken. Guests can also explore the culture of Slovenia through an extensive display of folk attire, crafts and presentations in the SNPJ Slovenian Heritage Center museum.
The Slovenefest “Make It, Bake It, Grow It” Crafters Bazaar also returns in 2023, presenting several of the area’s crafters, all of whom will have items available for purchase. Hours of operation for the crafters bazaar are 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7; noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8; and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
Adults and children can swim in the center's Olympic-size pool, fish in the SNPJ Recreation Center lake, visit the center's playground and play a round of miniature golf, as all of those activities are included in admission to Slovenfest.
The SNPJ Recreation Center is located at 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley.
Admission for those 17 and older is $10 on Friday and Sunday, $15 on Saturday. Those 16 and under are admitted free. Visit www.slovenefest.com for additional information, including a complete weekend entertainment schedule.
