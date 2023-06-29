The 40th annual Slovenefest returns to the SNPJ Recreation Center in Enon Valley, Lawrence County, the weekend of July 7-9.

The largest Slovenian cultural festival of its kind, Slovenfest is a weekend-long celebration of the music, tastes and traditions of Slovenia. It features more than 20 Slovenian polka bands and button box accordion clubs at five indoor and outdoor venues. Attendees will be able to sample food and beverages, including Slovenian sausages, lamb on the rod and barbecued chicken. Guests can also explore the culture of Slovenia through an extensive display of folk attire, crafts and presentations in the SNPJ Slovenian Heritage Center museum.

