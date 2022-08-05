Tickets are on sale for a performance by singer Judy Collins at the Byham Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.
Collins’ 55th album, “Spellbound,” was released in February. It was the first time Collins wrote all the songs on one of her albums.
For tickets or information, go online to trustarts.org or call 412-456-6666.
