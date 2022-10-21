A benefit concert for Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR), organized by Joyce and Bill Toms, will be Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe at Station Square.
It will be an evening filled with blues, soul, rock and rhythm and blues from Bill Toms and Hard Rain, the Will Kondrich Band, Billy Price, Rick Witkowski, Shari Richards, and many more.
